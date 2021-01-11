Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $5.44 Million Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,336 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 36,453 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.87% of QCR worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QCR in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in QCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in QCR by 517.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in QCR by 6.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QCR by 3.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on QCR from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $40.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.37. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $82.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. QCR had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 18.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

In other QCR news, CAO Nick W. Anderson acquired 1,837 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $60,510.78. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,604.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

