Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $6.72 Million Stock Holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,372 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,867 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.58% of Great Western Bancorp worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,020,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,851,000 after purchasing an additional 115,010 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 10.3% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,998,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,886,000 after purchasing an additional 187,258 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 25.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 159,646 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 55.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 492,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 175,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $23.21 on Monday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

