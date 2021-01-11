Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $7.54 Million Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.13% of Sonoco Products worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SON. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 18.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 31,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.1% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.8% in the third quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 20,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SON stock opened at $60.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $62.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.60.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.