Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $7.63 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,983 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.96.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $96.75 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $98.55. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.42.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $156,268.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

