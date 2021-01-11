Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $8.78 Million Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,867 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.50% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $8,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $37.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $46.12.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $237.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. CIBC raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

