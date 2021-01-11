Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $8.83 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,323,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 262,767 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.17% of Marathon Oil worth $8,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 58,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRO opened at $7.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.20 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company’s revenue was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

