Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 63,066.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,851,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,653,000 after buying an additional 15,826,616 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,023,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,962 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,560,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,929,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,805,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.28.

In related news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $24.84 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.