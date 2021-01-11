Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,149,192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $363,364,000 after buying an additional 321,039 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 816,580 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.38.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $218.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

