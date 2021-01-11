Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Deere & Company by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Deere & Company by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $281.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.21.

DE stock opened at $293.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $92.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $300.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.62.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.