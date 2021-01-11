Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,898 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.17% of Valvoline worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 97,856 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146,008 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 105,234 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 76,164 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 4,528 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $102,513.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,133.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $37,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,590 shares of company stock worth $377,086. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $23.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.55 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VVV shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

