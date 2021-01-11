Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,338 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,576 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.24% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CATY. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,740,000 after purchasing an additional 71,564 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 12.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 295,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 37,157 shares in the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $34.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.12. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $38.36.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $147.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $108,718.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $251,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,466 shares of company stock valued at $644,214 over the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CATY shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

