Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stock Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,312 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.07% of Westlake Chemical worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 55,148 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $4,025,252.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,239,863.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 24,996 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,849,454.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,989.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,649 shares of company stock worth $6,672,553 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WLK opened at $88.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $91.83.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.