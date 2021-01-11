Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 29,537 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 323.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,537 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.26% of DMC Global worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DMC Global by 599.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 57.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 31.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 400.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,270 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $445,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michelle H. Shepston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $120,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at $606,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,964 shares of company stock worth $745,511. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $49.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.40 million, a P/E ratio of -128.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.33. DMC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.18. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $55.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

