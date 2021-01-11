Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 877 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,889 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 206.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $146.63 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.79. The firm has a market cap of $414.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,475,000 shares of company stock worth $1,388,575,145. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Raymond James raised their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.82.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

