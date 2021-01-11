Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,034,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551,771 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.24% of Equitrans Midstream worth $8,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth about $1,175,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 79.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after buying an additional 455,603 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 70.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 37.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. BidaskClub cut Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.32.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $7.57 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

