Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,377 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.30% of S&T Bancorp worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 218.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STBA stock opened at $27.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.65.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $85.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. Analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

