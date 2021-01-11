Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stock Holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 16,972 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Total were worth $8,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Total during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Total in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the 2nd quarter worth $7,692,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the 2nd quarter worth $1,159,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Total by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

Total stock opened at $45.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.61. The company has a market cap of $121.78 billion, a PE ratio of -36.14, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. Total Se has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.9583 dividend. This is an increase from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.42%.

TOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Total Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total Se (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.