Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 12,394 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,394 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.09% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,884,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,053,000 after acquiring an additional 38,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,851,000 after acquiring an additional 103,905 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 474,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,185,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 175,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after buying an additional 48,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 143,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

MCRI opened at $61.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.43 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.68. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $63.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.43. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCRI shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Monarch Casino & Resort currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

