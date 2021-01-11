Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 14,724 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,724 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 102.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Sysco by 92.9% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 40.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sysco from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $77.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.08, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.53 and its 200 day moving average is $63.43.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $29,839,739.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $352,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127 over the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

