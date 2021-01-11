Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 22,058 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,058 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.32% of Cabot worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Cabot by 1,353.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,075,000 after acquiring an additional 518,825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 113.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,352,000 after acquiring an additional 306,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,582,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $206,838,000 after acquiring an additional 237,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 26.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 640,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,734,000 after acquiring an additional 134,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cabot by 422.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 99,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Cabot from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.13.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $48.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.58 million. Research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.