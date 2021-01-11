Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 2,298 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.31% of UFP Technologies worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. FMR LLC lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 76,557 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 410,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 63,132 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 741.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 51,158 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 256,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after acquiring an additional 39,432 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 68,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UFPT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $48.81 on Monday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average is $43.56. The company has a market cap of $365.83 million, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.80.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

