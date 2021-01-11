Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 23,881 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,881 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.17% of Hibbett Sports worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 30.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,764,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HIBB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, 140166 upped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $53.28 on Monday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.33.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $331.38 million for the quarter. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

