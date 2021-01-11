Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 25,046 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,536 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,046 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 2.66% of Southern First Bancshares worth $7,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFST. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 410.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 441.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SFST shares. TheStreet upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

SFST opened at $38.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $297.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.04. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.28.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.46 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 18.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $105,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,582 shares of company stock worth $372,283. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

