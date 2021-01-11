Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 25,300 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,591 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.90% of The First of Long Island worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The First of Long Island in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The First of Long Island in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 67.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The First of Long Island in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of The First of Long Island in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $35,300.00. Also, Director Walter C. Teagle III sold 4,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $89,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,985 shares of company stock worth $142,180. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The First of Long Island from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

The First of Long Island stock opened at $18.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $434.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The First of Long Island Co. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $24.23.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.28 million. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 43.43%.

The First of Long Island Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

