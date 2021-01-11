Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 33,711 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,711 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.27% of Cowen worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cowen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,081,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cowen by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,295,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,168 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Cowen by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 31,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cowen by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Cowen by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 303,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 68,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cowen alerts:

Shares of COWN opened at $27.55 on Monday. Cowen Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $731.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.77. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $274.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

COWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cowen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Cowen Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.