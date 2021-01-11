Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 37,990 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 37,990 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.20% of PDC Energy worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter worth $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth $164,000.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on PDC Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

PDC Energy stock opened at $23.89 on Monday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $64,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Korus purchased 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,380.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

