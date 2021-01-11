Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 6,637 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,637 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.19% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 342.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $31.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $32.31. The company has a market cap of $601.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $143.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $26,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,747.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

