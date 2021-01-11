Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 7,028 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,028 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.39% of Regional Management worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RM. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 321.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 356,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 272,177 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 74.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 29,534 shares in the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 30.3% during the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 108,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 25,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 60.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 18,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

RM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regional Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of RM stock opened at $30.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.38. Regional Management Corp. has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $32.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 26.32 and a quick ratio of 26.32.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.38. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $90.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regional Management news, Director Roel C. Campos bought 1,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,850.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert William Beck bought 2,500 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $52,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,751.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $191,175 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

