Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 182,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,959,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.07% of WestRock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in WestRock by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,791,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,103,000 after buying an additional 146,630 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 321.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,898,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,206,000 after buying an additional 6,023,194 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in WestRock by 53.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,587,000 after buying an additional 1,023,346 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 122.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,431,000 after buying an additional 1,540,958 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in WestRock by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,393,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,167,000 after buying an additional 33,636 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $45.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $46.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

