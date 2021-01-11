Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,101 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.10% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $7,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,370,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,806,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,215,000 after buying an additional 23,356 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 42.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,040,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,146,000 after purchasing an additional 307,980 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.2% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 730,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,611,000 after purchasing an additional 404,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 55.4% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 424,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,333,000 after purchasing an additional 151,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,167,127.50. Also, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $272,294.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,013 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RS opened at $131.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $70.57 and a 1-year high of $134.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

