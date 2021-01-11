Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,734 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,754 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.30% of BancFirst worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in BancFirst by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in BancFirst by 4.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BancFirst by 250.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in BancFirst by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in BancFirst by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $62.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.83. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.39. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $110.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.05 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. On average, analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

In related news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $1,138,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,100. Insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BANF. TheStreet raised BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. BancFirst has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

