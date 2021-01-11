Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (EVK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA: EVK):

1/11/2021 – Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) was given a new €28.50 ($33.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/4/2021 – Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) was given a new €26.50 ($31.18) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/1/2020 – Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

EVK traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting €27.01 ($31.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,513 shares. Evonik Industries AG has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.02.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

