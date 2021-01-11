Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Huntsman (HUN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Huntsman (NYSE: HUN):

1/11/2021 – Huntsman was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Huntsman was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

1/7/2021 – Huntsman was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/5/2021 – Huntsman was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/30/2020 – Huntsman was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/14/2020 – Huntsman had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Huntsman had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Huntsman had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $32.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Huntsman had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

HUN traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.88. 36,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,880. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Huntsman by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Huntsman by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 51,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Huntsman by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

