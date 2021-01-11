Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for McDonald’s (MCD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD):

1/7/2021 – McDonald’s was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $225.00 to $232.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – McDonald’s is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – McDonald’s is now covered by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – McDonald’s is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2020 – McDonald’s is now covered by analysts at Northcoast Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2020 – McDonald’s was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $230.00.

12/7/2020 – McDonald’s was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $250.00.

12/2/2020 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $209.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/16/2020 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $230.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $214.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.94. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $835,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,343 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after acquiring an additional 625,506 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6,221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,734,000 after buying an additional 536,880 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,796,000 after purchasing an additional 245,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 644,647 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $118,918,000 after buying an additional 186,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

