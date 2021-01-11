Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/6/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $290.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/4/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $362.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2020 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $273.00 to $291.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

12/11/2020 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $262.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $348.00 to $366.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – The Goldman Sachs Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Goldman have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one. Goldman’s solid position in worldwide announced and completed M&As will keep strengthening the business. Also, business diversification helps Goldman sustain growth. The company’s cost management efforts continue to support bottom line growth. Moreover, with strong liquidity, Goldman carries a low credit risk in case of any economic downturn. Though, legal issues, high dependence on overseas revenues and volatile client-activity might impede top-line growth, the company’s steady capital deployment activities keep us encouraged. Recently, the bank resolved 1MDB allegations agreeing to pay more than $2.9 billion.”

11/30/2020 – The Goldman Sachs Group was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $273.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $290.08 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $295.89. The company has a market cap of $99.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

