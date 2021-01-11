Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/6/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/6/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $290.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/5/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/4/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $362.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/21/2020 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $273.00 to $291.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/21/2020 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.
- 12/11/2020 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $262.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/3/2020 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $348.00 to $366.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2020 – The Goldman Sachs Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Goldman have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one. Goldman’s solid position in worldwide announced and completed M&As will keep strengthening the business. Also, business diversification helps Goldman sustain growth. The company’s cost management efforts continue to support bottom line growth. Moreover, with strong liquidity, Goldman carries a low credit risk in case of any economic downturn. Though, legal issues, high dependence on overseas revenues and volatile client-activity might impede top-line growth, the company’s steady capital deployment activities keep us encouraged. Recently, the bank resolved 1MDB allegations agreeing to pay more than $2.9 billion.”
- 11/30/2020 – The Goldman Sachs Group was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $273.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE GS opened at $290.08 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $295.89. The company has a market cap of $99.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.31.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
See Also: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.