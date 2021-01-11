Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) recently:

1/9/2021 – UnitedHealth Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $359.00 to $404.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $400.00 to $420.00.

12/28/2020 – UnitedHealth Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/15/2020 – UnitedHealth Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/14/2020 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $378.00 to $390.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $332.00 to $359.00.

12/2/2020 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $355.00 to $405.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $371.00 to $454.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $360.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $355.00 to $380.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $373.00 to $378.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $385.00 to $395.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/2/2020 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $380.00 to $400.00.

12/2/2020 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $430.00.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $1.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $361.53. 62,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,048,060. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $342.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $343.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Get UnitedHealth Group Incorporated alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $823,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.