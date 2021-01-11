Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/8/2021 – Valley National Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

1/7/2021 – Valley National Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/7/2021 – Valley National Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.25 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/30/2020 – Valley National Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/7/2020 – Valley National Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.25 to $11.25. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Valley National Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/22/2020 – Valley National Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.00 to $11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

VLY opened at $10.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $332.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.89 million. Equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

In related news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 796,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 81.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 21,337 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 52.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 339,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 116,528 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $421,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 602,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

