Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

1/8/2021 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $44.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $47.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $44.00 to $48.00.

1/7/2021 – Walgreens Boots Alliance is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Walgreens Boots Alliance was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

1/5/2021 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $44.00.

12/18/2020 – Walgreens Boots Alliance was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/9/2020 – Walgreens Boots Alliance was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

12/1/2020 – Walgreens Boots Alliance was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $45.21 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $56.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 90.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,668,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $267,973,000 after purchasing an additional 691,989 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,879,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $211,176,000 after purchasing an additional 36,830 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,440,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,513,000 after purchasing an additional 120,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

