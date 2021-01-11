Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Gartner (IT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Gartner (NYSE: IT) recently:

1/9/2021 – Gartner was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2021 – Gartner was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $187.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

1/5/2021 – Gartner was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $168.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gartner offers timely, thought-provoking and comprehensive analysis that is known for its high quality, independence and objectivity. Its research reports have become indispensable tools for various companies across different sectors, strengthening its leading position in the market. The company has a large and diverse addressable market with low customer concentration that mitigates operating risks. However, continuous investments to retain a competitive edge and fend off competition has increased the company's expenses and contracted margin. Revenues from the federal government business are exposed to lengthy approval times and other austerity measures, which often increase operating risks. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations is a concern. Due to these negatives, shares of Gartner have declined in the past year.”

12/23/2020 – Gartner had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $165.00 to $183.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of IT stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 70.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $741,037.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,526.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $281,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,443,316.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,079 shares of company stock worth $6,591,238 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at about $550,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 12.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 60,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

