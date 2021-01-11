Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CEMEX (CX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CEMEX (NYSE: CX) in the last few weeks:

1/7/2021 – CEMEX was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/6/2021 – CEMEX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

1/5/2021 – CEMEX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

12/23/2020 – CEMEX was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/20/2020 – CEMEX was downgraded by analysts at Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/18/2020 – CEMEX is now covered by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock.

11/18/2020 – CEMEX is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 415,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,294,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.05). CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

