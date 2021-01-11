Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PAE (PAE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of PAE (NASDAQ: PAE) recently:

1/6/2021 – PAE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PAE Incorporated provides agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. PAE Incorporated, formerly known as Gores Holdings III Inc., is headquartered is in Falls Church, Virginia. “

1/5/2021 – PAE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PAE Incorporated provides agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. PAE Incorporated, formerly known as Gores Holdings III Inc., is headquartered is in Falls Church, Virginia. “

12/28/2020 – PAE is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

12/23/2020 – PAE was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of PAE stock opened at $9.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. PAE Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $850.45 million, a P/E ratio of 132.00 and a beta of 1.19.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $666.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PAE Incorporated will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PAE stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,000 shares during the period. PAE accounts for 1.0% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of PAE worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

