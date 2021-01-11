Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cars.com (CARS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cars.com (NYSE: CARS) in the last few weeks:

1/7/2021 – Cars.com was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/5/2021 – Cars.com was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/4/2021 – Cars.com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cars.com Inc. operates an online automotive platform. The Company offers new and used vehicle listings, expert and consumer reviews, research tools and other information. It also engaged in the sale of display advertising to national advertisers. Cars.com Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

12/25/2020 – Cars.com was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2020 – Cars.com was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/16/2020 – Cars.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cars.com Inc. operates an online automotive platform. The Company offers new and used vehicle listings, expert and consumer reviews, research tools and other information. It also engaged in the sale of display advertising to national advertisers. Cars.com Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

11/24/2020 – Cars.com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cars.com Inc. operates an online automotive platform. The Company offers new and used vehicle listings, expert and consumer reviews, research tools and other information. It also engaged in the sale of display advertising to national advertisers. Cars.com Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

11/13/2020 – Cars.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cars.com Inc. operates an online automotive platform. The Company offers new and used vehicle listings, expert and consumer reviews, research tools and other information. It also engaged in the sale of display advertising to national advertisers. Cars.com Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

NYSE:CARS opened at $11.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $805.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $144.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.25 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after buying an additional 222,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

