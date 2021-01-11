Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TripAdvisor (TRIP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP):

1/11/2021 – TripAdvisor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TripAdvisor is being hurt by COVID-19-induced travel bans. Also, weaker-than-expected revenues from the Hotels, Media & Platform segment have been impacting the company’s performance. We note that this particular segment accounts for majority of the total revenues but ongoing challenges in it are hurting the top-line growth. Nevertheless, the company’s focus on new initiatives and improving Experiences & Dining segment remain positives. Further, its expanding footprint in the international restaurant reservation space and improved cost-control methods are tailwinds. However, ongoing challenges faced by the segment remain a concern. Weakness in TripAdvisor’s Other segment is also a concern. Furthermore, mounting marketing expenses are a risk. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

1/11/2021 – TripAdvisor had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $36.00.

1/5/2021 – TripAdvisor was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/4/2021 – TripAdvisor is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2020 – TripAdvisor was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/1/2020 – TripAdvisor was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/30/2020 – TripAdvisor is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2020 – TripAdvisor was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

TripAdvisor stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,822,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,227. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Get TripAdvisor Inc alerts:

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.33 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at $875,977.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,901 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.