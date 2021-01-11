Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Amgen (AMGN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN):

1/4/2021 – Amgen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/1/2021 – Amgen was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/29/2020 – Amgen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/29/2020 – Amgen is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

12/27/2020 – Amgen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/27/2020 – Amgen is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Amgen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/16/2020 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $276.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/9/2020 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $243.00 to $253.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/16/2020 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $280.00 to $274.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $238.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.34. The firm has a market cap of $138.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

