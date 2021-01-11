Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/6/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $385.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $325.00 to $440.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $320.00 to $437.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $365.00 to $400.00.

1/4/2021 – SVB Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $210.00.

1/4/2021 – SVB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $440.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $305.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/21/2020 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $350.00 to $440.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $440.00.

12/7/2020 – SVB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/16/2020 – SVB Financial Group had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded up $5.20 on Monday, hitting $429.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,940. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $437.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $365.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.83.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total transaction of $75,681.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,141.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 607,351 shares of company stock worth $18,249,778. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $679,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

