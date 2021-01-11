Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) shares fell 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.24. 77,735 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 91,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%.
In other news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee bought 6,000 shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $72,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)
Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.
