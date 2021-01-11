Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) shares fell 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.24. 77,735 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 91,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee bought 6,000 shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $72,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $83,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 85.5% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 20,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 13.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

