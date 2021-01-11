Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $455.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TFX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.27.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $409.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $391.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.45. Teleflex has a one year low of $221.27 and a one year high of $414.72.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total value of $72,276.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,382.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,336,000 after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

