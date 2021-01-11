Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Position Trimmed by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,429,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291,469 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 1.6% of Hexavest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $43,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 299.4% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 83,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 62,492 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 90,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 10,184 shares during the period. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $153,445,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.01. 740,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,049,559. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $53.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $136.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

