Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Crown (NYSE:CCK)

Crown (NYSE:CCK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $118.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $107.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Crown stock opened at $99.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Crown has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $101.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.27.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $1,062,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,065,017.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David A. Beaver sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $70,848.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Crown by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 69.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 24.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

