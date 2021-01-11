Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC):
- 1/7/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.
- 1/6/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/4/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/29/2020 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/21/2020 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/14/2020 – Wells Fargo & Company was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.
- 12/11/2020 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/30/2020 – Wells Fargo & Company was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.
- 11/30/2020 – Wells Fargo & Company was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/25/2020 – Wells Fargo & Company was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/24/2020 – Wells Fargo & Company was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/19/2020 – Wells Fargo & Company was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.
NYSE:WFC opened at $33.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $53.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $137.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.70, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
