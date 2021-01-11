Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC):

1/7/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

1/6/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Wells Fargo & Company was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

12/11/2020 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Wells Fargo & Company was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

11/30/2020 – Wells Fargo & Company was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Wells Fargo & Company was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/24/2020 – Wells Fargo & Company was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2020 – Wells Fargo & Company was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

NYSE:WFC opened at $33.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $53.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $137.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.70, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,505 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760,961 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,380,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,459,000 after acquiring an additional 55,776 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,013,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,915,000 after acquiring an additional 311,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,174,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,675,000 after acquiring an additional 59,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

